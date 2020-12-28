Spencer Rascoff, the former longtime CEO and co-founder of Zillow, had a jam-packed 2020 full of startup launches and shifting positions on boards of directors. And if his own self-published year-end review is to be believed, he’s not ready to let up and take off the upcoming year.

In an exercise of accountability, Rascoff published his own introspective performance review on LinkedIn. In the piece, Rascoff revealed he’s working on launching two new companies in 2021 with his early-stage venture capital firm 75 & Sunny Lab.

“75 & Sunny Labs aims to launch two startups a year, and in 2021 we already have two on deck: The first is one I’m working on with Sophia, my oldest daughter, called Recon,” Rascoff wrote. “We’re finalizing the v1 product and our launch plans right now, so watch this space for more info and sign up to be invited for early access if you’d like.”

“The second startup I’m incubating is still a secret, but I’m hard at work with a co-founder and team and look forward to sharing more as we get closer to a launch date,” Rascoff added. “And of course in 2021, we’ll lay the foundations for 2022 by incubating an additional two startups to launch.”

The past year was the first in which Rascoff didn’t have a performance review conducted by someone else, the tech leader revealed. And it wasn’t something he liked all that much — the lack of forced accountability associated with a performance review.

Despite that, 2020 was a year that saw him launch and scale three different companies.

Rascoff lanched dot.LA, a media company covering the Los Angeles technology scene, as well as a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) and Pacaso, a startup that aims to help prospective buyers invest in second and vacation homes.

Rascoff also entered the year on the board of Zillow, the company he co-founded along with its current CEO, Rich Barton. He left the board of directors looking for new opportunities and joined the board of Palantir Technologies, a software company.

Email Patrick Kearns