In the fall of 2020, we announced the creation of Inman Gives, an exciting new program to bring attention and much-needed support to charitable organizations. We asked the community for nominations that focused particularly on shelter, homes, and real estate, and they did not disappoint. An impressive number and a wide variety of charities were suggested.

At the Connect Now event on December 17, we were excited to announce our first Spotlight Organization: Giveback Homes.

“This year has brought on new challenges for everyone, in different ways,” observed Giveback Homes Co-founder Caroline Pinal.

“So while we continue our efforts to provide safe homes for families in need, we’ve also introduced new ways to make an impact, like providing thousands of fresh meals to first-responders and health care workers, sending essential groceries and emergency kits to Central America, portable handwashing stations in high-traffic homeless areas across the U.S., and providing access to clean water in the Navajo Nation. None of this would be possible without the support from our generous Giveback Homes Members, many of which are part of the Inman community. We appreciate Inman for always shining a spotlight on our work and hope it will inspire more people to make an impact in their communities and around the world.”

Along with those projects, Giveback Homes has a massive initiative to support families who lost their homes in the devastating Camp Fire of 2018, including several members of our real estate community.

“There are so many worthy organizations to support,” said Inman CRO Emily Paquette. “I’m so proud of our community for coming together and making a difference—and I’m excited to see the impact we can have this year.”

If you would like to support those efforts, simply make a donation here. And while you are there, please nominate an organization that you know does good work around shelter and homes. We’ll look at all our nominations announce our next Spotlight Organization in Spring 2021.