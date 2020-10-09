2020 has been a year of upheaval and uncertainty. In June, Inman published a list of organizations that we as an industry might be moved to support. Now we’re going a step further to pull our collective strength together for a bigger purpose.

Inman Gives is an initiative to recognize charitable organizations nominated by the industry, raising funds and awareness of their work. We want to leverage our powerful platform to do good and inspire giving.

Nominate a charity that matters to you

It could be your neighborhood volunteer network. It could be a national organization. Ideally, it is an entity focused on shelter and housing, making the connection to our industry clear.

No matter the charity, Inman Gives wants to recognize the power of community. Because community is what makes Inman — our events and our editorial work — so unique and powerful.