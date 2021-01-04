The Mother of Dragons from the hit HBO series Game of Thrones — the 34-year-old English actress Emilia Clarke, that is — has sold her two-bedroom three-bathroom home in Venice, California, for $4.4 million, according to Douglas Elliman.

The sale, first reported by the Los Angeles Times, comes at a loss from Clarke’s purchase of the home in 2016 for $4.64 million. Prior to closing last Monday, Clarke had listed the property back in August for just under $5 million, and cut the asking price twice before sticking with an ask of $4.5 million in November.

The property resides within a gated residence that was completed in 2009 and designed by Abramson Teiger architects.

“Gated and designed with privacy in mind, this extraordinary residence is a secluded escape, located on one of the best streets in Venice, just around the corner from Abbot Kinney and close to the beach,” the listing states.

The property resides in an exclusive gated community | Credit: Realtor.com Floor-to-ceiling windows and doors open to a courtyard and front patio | Credit: Realtor.com The kitchen features soapstone counters and custom cabinets | Credit: Realtor.com The living room boasts a full wall of bookshelves and a fireplace | Credit: Realtor.com A floating staircase leads upstairs to the home's bedrooms | Credit: Realtor.com

With 15-foot ceilings and ample indoor-outdoor access, the home would be an ideal getaway for any cooped-up quarantiner. Floor-to-ceiling windows and doors open out to a front patio that features 80-year-old olive trees, as well as a courtyard with a 30-foot pool and covered veranda.

Bookshelves line one wall in the home’s living room, encompassing a cozy fireplace. Meanwhile, the kitchen features soapstone counters and custom wooden cabinetry that continues throughout the first floor. A floating staircase leads to the two en-suite bedrooms.

The buyer of the property has not been identified. The listing was represented by Juliette Hohnen of Douglas Elliman and Ruby Fay of Pinnacle Estate Properties.

In addition to her role in the Game of Thrones series, Clarke is also known for her appearance in other films like Solo: A Star Wars Story (Qi’ra) and Me Before You (Lou Clark). Clarke is currently lending her voice talents to the animated fantasy The Amazing Maurice, a film based on the 2001 book The Amazing Maurice and His Educated Rodents by Terry Pratchett, and scheduled to premiere in 2022.

Email Lillian Dickerson