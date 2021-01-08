The year has barely begun and we’re already excited about what we’ll all achieve in 2021! Inman’s events are specially designed to serve a premier segment of the industry whose appetite for knowledge, skills, networking, and tools is stronger than ever.

Here are the different events and the opportunities they offer:

INMAN CONNECT DIGITAL is our flagship, multi-day event that draws attendees in the thousands from all over the world. Held in January and June 2021, the event features massive keynotes with industry figureheads, exciting panels, and tactical breakouts shape an entire experience that top performers won’t miss. A variety of opportunities enable your company to be highly visible and highly valuable throughout the event.

CONNECT NOW 1-DAY WORKSHOPS are a monthly series of intensive events designed and focused around a given theme or challenge. With a sponsorship that includes 3, 6, or 9 events, your company can craft a series of mastermind-style sessions that build and iterate over time.

INMAN CONNECT LAS VEGAS will bring us all back together for in-person education, networking, and connection. Face to face conversations. The energy of a room full of learners. Sponsorships are being designed right now to maximize that opportunity for relationship-building and growth.

LUXURY CONNECT is the industry’s premier event focused on luxury real estate. These professionals serve an elite clientele and come together to discuss trends, best practices, and build out their book of relationships. Sponsors get exclusive access to these agents and brokers, leading discussions and building relationships of their own.

Inman 2021 Events At-A-Glance

EVENT DATE Inman Connect Jan 26-28, 2021 Connect Now February 18, 2021 Connect Now March 16, 2021 Connect Now April 20, 2021 Connect Now May 18, 2021 Inman Connect June 15-17, 2021 Connect Now July 20, 2021 Connect Now August 24, 2021 Connect Now September 21, 2021 Luxury Connect October 25-26, 2021 Inman Connect Las Vegas October 27-30, 2021 Connect Now November 16, 2021 Connect Now December 14, 2021

Schedule a quick conversation with our partnerships team to discuss how your brand can be part of the conversation at Inman’s industry leading events in 2021.