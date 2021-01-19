The interactive digital marketplace was launched ahead of the company’s annual print compendium of the industry’s top technology vendors.

Real estate consulting and research firm T3 Sixty launched Tuesday a new searchable technology marketplace ahead of the release of its annual Tech 500 report, a print compendium of the real estate industry’s top technology vendors.

The digital technology vendor marketplace — which the company said took months to compile — features more than 900 products, with integration details, screenshots of what each product looks like, a summary of the product’s features and other detailed information.

Travis Saxton, the senior vice president of technology consulting for T3 Sixty said the launch of the service was “long overdue.”

“Other industries have software selection directories and tools that just don’t work for the real estate industry,” Saxton said. “Our industry is unique, and requires a dedicated resource to evaluate the best technology available to it.”

The goal of the digital marketplace, according to a spokesperson, is to help real estate professionals sift through and compare existing technology solutions and identify where their own company may have gaps to fit their changing needs.

The digital companion to the forthcoming Tech 500 follows on the heels of the company’s launch of T3 Intel, a portal that provides digital access to the company’s extensive library of research and reports, including brokerage rankings, technology vendors and deep dives into the trends shaping the space.

The Tech 500, a comprehensive report cataloging and categorizing the industry’s top real estate technology firms, is the third component of the annual Real Estate Almanac and is set to be released in March 2021.

