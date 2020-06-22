The Real Estate Almanac, a massive 450-page report on the real estate industry compiled by real estate consulting and data firm T3 Sixty, was officially released Monday. The report contains all of the company’s rankings, covering more than 2,000 companies, organizations and leaders.

“To index the industry and compile its key information in one place has been a dream of mine for decades,” Stefan Swanepoel, the Real Estate Almanac’s editor-in-chief and CEO of T3 Sixty, said in a statement. “I hope the compendium provides as much value to the industry and the joy it gave us in creating it.”

The Real Estate Almanac consists of the company’s five rankings: the SP200, a ranking of the nation’s most powerful leaders; a ranking of the nation’s largest MLSs and Realtor associations; the Tech 500, a guide to the nation’s leading technology vendors; a ranking of the nation’s largest franchisors and holding companies; and the Mega 1000, a ranking of the nation’s 1,000 largest brokerages.

The company begins the report in September 2019 and the end result is the culmination of more than 1,200 hours of work, digging into companies’ year-end financials and reporting, as well as a multitude of surveys, interviews, verification and audits in some cases.

The company also uses a proprietary algorithm it developed to benchmark the data it compiles against industry parameters and regional standards, according to a statement from the company.

The goal of the massive report is to give executives in the real estate industry a deep insight into where the industry is, where it is headed and which leaders are spearheading those changes. With the report, those leaders have the opportunity to better comprehend the full scope of the residential real estate brokerage industry, benchmark their organizations against category leaders and track where the industry is heading, the company added.

Many of the components of the report had been previously released in past years by T3 Sixty, but this is the first year the company scheduled the five electronic releases for the first five months of the year and subsequently created this hard copy compendium.

