Real estate consulting and research firm T3 Sixty released Thursday a comprehensive 25-page report cataloging and categorizing the industry’s top real estate technology firms. The free report is aimed at helping agents and brokers navigate the vast and ever-growing pool of technology providers.

“We’ve been working on this research for over six months,” T3 Sixty CEO Stefan Swanepoel said in a statement. “The goal was to help industry executives, brokers and agents make better, more efficient decisions about the technology they evaluate and choose.”

The report breaks more than 550 real estate technology vendors into seven sections, with each of those sections having multiple categories. T3 Sixty analyzed more than 2,000 companies for the report and chose what they believed were the industry leaders in each of the sections and categories.

Those sections are:

Section A — Enterprise Technologies (3 categories);

Section B — Top of the Funnel Technologies (25 categories);

Section C — Middle of the Funnel Technologies (15 categories);

Section D — Bottom of the Funnel Technologies (8 categories);

Section E — Post Funnel Technologies (4 categories);

Section F — Broker Platform Technologies (6 categories);

Section G — Other Technologies (1 category).

“Sifting through the available technology vendors without any context or idea of value is challenging for anyone looking for practical solutions,” Travis Saxton, T3 Sixty’s vice president of technology and lead researcher on the project, said in a statement. “Fortunately, the T3 Sixty technology team has over five decades of combined industry expertise, and has met, tested or worked with many of these providers and products.”

None of the technology providers on the list paid for inclusion and T3 Sixty is inviting anyone who believes they can contribute to the report to contact its research and development team at research@t360.com.

The Tech 500 is the third piece of T3 Sixty’s Real Estate Almanac, a compilation of the company’s research, which includes: the SP200, a ranking of the nation’s most powerful leaders; a ranking of the nation’s largest MLSs and Realtor associations; the Tech 500, the nation’s leading technology vendors; a ranking of the nation’s largest franchisors, holding companies and enterprises; and the Mega 1000, a ranking of the nation’s 1,000 largest brokerages.

See the full category breakdown below:

