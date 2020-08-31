The company is promoting Kelly White to serve chief operating officer, while Tinus Swanepoel will shift to the role of chief information officer.

Real estate data, consulting and publishing firm T3 Sixty — the company behind the Real Estate Almanac — announced Monday it has promoted Kelly White to serve chief operating officer, succeeding Tinus Swanepoel. Swanepoel, the son of T3 Sixty founder Stefan Swanepoel, is staying with the company and moving into the newly created role of chief information officer to head up the firm’s new data division

“We are delighted and thrilled by the talent pool T3 Sixty has been able to build in one team,” T3 Sixty Chairman and CEO Stefan Swanepoel, said in a statement. “The collective knowledge, understanding and experience propels the quality of research and management consulting T3 Sixty can offer.”

White previously worked as the senior vice president at head of talent for T3 Sixty’s executive recruiting and placement agency, where the company says she helped place more than 40 executives in the past two years. She’s also previously served in leadership roles at Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Senate Mortgage and Keller Williams Realty International.

Tinus Swanepoel, who since 2018 has served as the company’s chief operating officer, will head up the company’s new data division as chief information officer. The data division is the consolidation of various existing research and analysis departments, as well as T3 Sixty’s intelligence services.

The additions to the c-suite come in the wake of the company promoting Mark Lesswing, a longtime exec at the National Association of Realtors (NAR), from senior vice president to chief technology officer in August 2020. All three will report to Jack Miller, T3 Sixty’s president.

The company also recently announced the appointment of Kenya Burrell-VanWormer to the role of senior vice president of its diversity solutions division.

Email Patrick Kearns