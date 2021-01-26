We’ve got a full slate of digital and in-real-life events planned for 2021, for the best community in real estate. Up next: Connect Now on February 18. Save the dates and register now!

We’re not live from New York this January, but that doesn’t mean Inman’s big show will be any less huge.

Today, at 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT, the three-day virtual Connect begins. It will start, as many Inman events do, with a talk by Inman founder Brad Inman. Titled “A New Chapter in Digital Real Estate,” Brad’s talk reflects on the changing real estate chessboard and what it means for real estate agents — a theme that will be expanded on right after Brad’s opening talk when he interviews CoStar CEO Andy Florance, a newcomer destined to shake up the industry for years to come.

And that’s just the start of three days of immersive, must-know content. There’s still time to join us, both live and on demand, for the best that Inman has to offer. Reserve your place now.

Here are the planned opening lines of Brad’s talk this morning. We sincerely hope you’ll join us today and all week long.

 

A New Chapter in Digital Real Estate
By Brad Inman

Last year, our fiercest enemy was COVID. What saved you as a real estate professional was your dedication and your digital armor. 

Like the Avenger, Tony Stark, you were suited up to do battle for your customers. Along with technology adoption, your work ethic helped you enjoy one of your best years ever.

In a recent Inman survey, our readers said that they are very satisfied with their real estate careers. But you also told us that you are working a ton of hours, night and day, seven days a week. You did not roll over and take lots of naps, you charged up and embraced the opportunity and stepped up to your duty.

So what is ahead?

I see the beginnings of a new housing dynamism that began last year and will flourish in years to come.

Now is the time to look forward.

That’s just the beginning. Hear the rest of Brad’s talk, plus conversations with Redfin’s Glenn Kelman, Keller Williams’ Josh Team, Better Homes and Gardens’ Sherry Chris. Join us.

