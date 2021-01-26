We’ve got a full slate of digital and in-real-life events planned for 2021, for the best community in real estate. Up next: Connect Now on February 18. Save the dates and register now!

A New Chapter in Digital Real Estate

By Brad Inman

Last year, our fiercest enemy was COVID. What saved you as a real estate professional was your dedication and your digital armor.

Like the Avenger, Tony Stark, you were suited up to do battle for your customers. Along with technology adoption, your work ethic helped you enjoy one of your best years ever.

In a recent Inman survey, our readers said that they are very satisfied with their real estate careers. But you also told us that you are working a ton of hours, night and day, seven days a week. You did not roll over and take lots of naps, you charged up and embraced the opportunity and stepped up to your duty.

So what is ahead?

I see the beginnings of a new housing dynamism that began last year and will flourish in years to come.

Now is the time to look forward.