Keller Williams will amp up its recruitment program, Zillow will acquire Opendoor, and nursing homes will die. These and 18 other predictions for 2021 from Inman’s founder.

The year 2020 was a quixotic one: Real estate flourished, the stock market boomed, social divisions cracked wide open and people were dying around us from an out-of-control global infection. It changed the trajectory of everything that any of us could have possibly predicted just one year ago.

In this muddled year of unexpected events, experts daring enough to predict the future were often wrong. The doomsayers, sadly, won the day.

Now, we come upon a new year.

Here are twenty one of my ideas about what we might see coming in 2021 in our promising world of real estate.

