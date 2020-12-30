RentPath will instead restructure its operations and renew its focus on ‘delivering value’ through its search platforms, Rent.com and ApartmentGuide.com.

The Federal Trade Commission has put an apparent halt to CoStar’s attempted acquisition of rival RentPath, it was announced late Tuesday. The FTC filed a lawsuit late last month alleging the acquisition would increase concentration and eliminate competition in the rental listing space.

Dhiren Fonseca | Photo credit: Alaska Air

RentPath, which had filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy prior to the attempted acquisition, will instead restructure its operations and renew its focus on “delivering value” through its search platforms, Rent.com and ApartmentGuide.com, the company said.

“RentPath provides tremendous value to our customers across the multifamily industry,” RentPath CEO Dhiren Fonseca said in a statement. “In fact, our value proposition has never been better than it is today.”

RentPath, like many other search portals, has enjoyed record traffic during the pandemic. Traffic growth in the second half of 2020 was up 40 percent year over year for the entire network.

“We have a range of high growth products that complement our core apartment search websites, and we are excited to emerge from restructuring and continue to build on this foundation,” Fonseca added.

The acquisition had been nearly a year in the making before the FTC stepped in with an administrative complaint. CoStar — which operates rivals sites Apartments.com, ApartmentFinder.com and ForRent.com — announced in February it was purchasing RentPath for $587.5 million. The acquisition came on the heels of RentPath filing for bankruptcy, after failing to restructure $650 million in debt.

The FTC alleged in a statement that the acquisition would increase concentration in the already highly concentrated market for internet listing services advertising for large apartment complexes in 49 U.S. metro areas.

CoStar’s other big acquisition meanwhile has already received the green light from the FTC. CoStar announced in November it would acquire the residential real estate listing portal and technology company Homesnap for $250 million.

On December 17, the FTC cleared the acquisition, CoStar’s first big move into the residential real estate for-sale listing space. The company also purchased Ten-X, the company behind real estate auction platform auction.com and its accompanying commercial auction platform ten-x.com, earlier this year.

“Adding Homesnap to CoStar Group’s network provides significant complementary value to our existing arsenal of broker and agent-centric tools, directly benefiting the entire industry,” CoStar Group’s founder and CEO Andy Florance said in a statement. “We share a common goal of strengthening connections that drive the real estate industry forward and are excited that regulatory review was completed so rapidly, allowing us to close this transaction quickly.”

Email Patrick Kearns

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
New Year's Sale: Join us for January Connect + 9 Connect Now events next year. You'll thank yourself later.SEE THE DEALS×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription