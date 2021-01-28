All-white kitchens. Neutral walls. Granite countertops. These are a handful of trends that never seem to go away, even as designers and tastemakers try to push the public toward more adventurous options. However, there are other trends that go through a revolving door — as soon as they reach their peak, they’re on the outs again.

Industrial home design is next on the chopping block, with 61 percent of homeowners telling UK-based platform HomeNow they’re ready to ditch their Edison lights, exposed brick and pipes for a calmer, more serene interior in 2021.

“If your home looks more like an industrial warehouse or an abandoned building, you could end up losing money on your property by as much as 5 percent to 10 percent off the asking price, as potential buyers will want to redo your home aesthetics,” the survey read. “Industrial overdo is a no, and a trend that’s slowly fading away. Industrial ascents here and there are acceptable but try not to go overboard with it.”

Design historians mark the 1990s as the beginning of the industrial design trend, as young professionals began flocking back to cities. The lack of residential space pushed developers to transform abandoned factories, warehouses, fire departments, and other commercial buildings into posh apartments and condos.

Instead of covering the brick walls, ceiling beams and other features, designers embraced them and started homeowners’ and renters’ love affair with industrial design, which was a 180 from the bright, punchy and geometric designs of the 1980s.

“While little is known about the origin of industrial style interiors, it’s widely assumed that the style developed during the early 20th century,” a Decor Aid explainer read. “At the end of the 2nd industrial revolution, the trend towards globalization become more apparent.”

“Scores of key factories shuttered and moved their operations to other countries, and as a result, vacant industrial buildings suffered from neglect,” it added. “Which in turn left behind an endless resource of high-quality materials to take advantage of.”

Much like HomeNow’s survey takers, designers are falling out of love with the industrial design aesthetic, with tastemakers favoring soft, lush interior landscapes.

“The world is harsh and cold enough these days, so people are looking for spaces that nurture and envelope them,” Decorist designer Scot Meacham Wood told Elle Decor. “They want rooms that let them sink into the important things in life, and that doesn’t necessarily include Edison bulbs!”

Industrial design isn’t the only feature that homeowners are dismissing. Vessel bathroom sinks (58 percent), open shelving (52 percent), shabby-chic furniture (41 percent) and floral furniture (39 percent) are also on the way out.

“Vessel sinks have outstayed their welcome in any bathroom,” the survey read. “Not only are they awkward to use, but they can also potentially knock down the price of your home if the buyers want an updated bathroom. Having an outdated or badly decorated bathroom can potentially lead to a $27,000 decrease in property value.”

“Open shelving can look great when it’s first put up and everything looks neat and tidy on the shelves,” it added. “But, inevitably over time, open shelving can look cluttered and untidy, and many buyers will notice this as they view your home. Open shelving doesn’t fit in with real, domestic life, so opt for covered storage.”

For those who are tired of the industrial style, but don’t have the time or funds to launch a full-scale renovation, there are ways to integrate the serenity of 2021’s top design trends.

Decor Aid suggests switching out Edison lights for more dynamic pendant lights, balancing dark paint colors with mixed metals and incorporating bold art pieces.

“When it comes to designing an industrial style living room, stick to neutral palettes,” the article read. “Bring in personality and the unexpected with vibrant art that provides a contrast to your otherwise masculine industrial style decor.”

Email Marian McPherson