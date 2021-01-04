Have granite countertops finally met their end? Will all-white kitchens make a comeback? Find out which kitchen trends are in (or out) in 2021.

From increasing functionality to chef-worthy appliances and outdoor cooking spaces, kitchens were an integral part of homeowners’ coronavirus-induced renovation frenzy this year.

With 2021 here, homeowners and homebuyers alike are revising their kitchen wish lists to reflect the freshest trends in flooring, appliances, lighting and much more. Here are the top five trends that will most likely be on your clients’ wish list:

Marble countertops

Move aside, granite — marble is taking center stage in 2021. Homes and Gardens said designers are favoring bold styles with “strongly veined marble” such as Calacatta Gold (beige-gold veining), Calacatta Viola (burgundy veining) and Arabescato Corchia (thick gray-blue veining).

“It’s the time of strongly veined marble, the busier the better for unmissable luxury and next-level style,” the article read. “If there’s one thing that’s storming the style charts and shaking up interiors, it’s the return of marble.”

For homeowners who prefer a more toned-down look, world-renowned designer Tali Roth told Domino that White Corian is a perfect choice. “My mother has had it in her kitchen for 15 years and she cooks three times a day,” Roth said. “It’s in perfect condition.”

The more cabinets, the better

COVID-induced restaurant closures have pushed Americans to do more home cooking, which has invariably led to crowded cabinets chock-full of extra pots, pans, utensils and other thingamabobs purchased during late-night Amazon shopping sprees.

With that in mind, HGTV Canada said wall-to-wall cabinetry will become all the rage in 2021 — a reversal from previous years’ trend of open shelving.

“Let’s face it: your kitchen is full of stuff. From pantry items to kitchen gadgets, more lived-in kitchens face storage issues,” the article read. “With that in mind, it’s becoming increasingly popular to totally eschew the open shelving or no-upper favor of wall-to-wall cabinetry.”

All-white kitchens

In 2018, it seemed that all-white kitchens were on the way out as designers and homeowners began favoring bolder colorways, such as black and white “tuxedo” cabinetry. However, Apartment List predicts the all-white kitchen will continue its resurgence in 2021 as homeowners hang onto nostalgic designs.

“Some kitchen trends last a long time for a reason,” designer Elizabeth Cooper told Apartment List. “I believe warm, cozy, all-white kitchens are going to be everywhere next year, bringing a reassuring and nostalgic feeling to the room that many people consider the heart of the home.”

Hybrid islands

Many of 2021’s kitchen trends are all about increasing the functionality of kitchens. One of the ways to do that is by adding a kitchen island that provides additional cooking and seating space. House & Home said the trend took off at the end of 2019 and has only gained steam throughout 2020, with designers preferring a dining room attachment over barstool seating (as seen in this photo).

“You might recognize this trend from our 2020 roundup, but it’s still going strong into 2021,” the article read. “A kitchen island becomes even more functional with a spacious table and seating attached to one end. The kids can easily pull up a chair to finish up homework before the family sits down for dinner.”

Wallpaper makes its way to the kitchen

Wallpaper has grown in popularity over the past year as homeowners seek to add a “spark” to their abodes. Although wallpaper is mostly used in bedrooms, bathrooms and common living spaces, Country Living predicts they’re now making their way back to the kitchen.

“While wallpaper has become less scary to the general population over the last five years or so, folks are still reluctant to hang it in the kitchen,” the article read. “If you’re scared about the permanency of wallpaper, try something less, well, permanent. There are plenty of peel-and-stick papers in trendy designs that are incredibly easy to install and remove.”

“Hot tip: Opt for a graphic design that mimics the look of tile,” it added. Before placing wallpaper in your own kitchen, read Inman’s quick and helpful wallpaper do’s and don’ts here.

What to leave in 2020

As homeowners seek to create more sleek, functional and highly aesthetic kitchens, former kitchen mainstays such as over-the-range microwaves and pot racks are falling out of favor with designers.

Kitchen and Bath also predicted industrial-style lighting (aka Edison lights), traditional dining tables and cabinet configurations, and hardwood flooring will fall to the wayside as homeowners venture outside the box with kitchen layouts and materials.

