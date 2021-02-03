The five-person Berkowitz Marrone Team closed more than $60M in sales in 2020.

New York City-based real state brokerage Triplemint, like many New Yorkers, is moving to the suburbs — while keeping its place in the city. The brokerage announced Tuesday that it is expanding to Westchester.

Owen Berkowitz | Photo credit: Berkowitz Marrone Team

The Berkowitz Marrone Team, formerly of Douglas Elliman and led by Owen Berkowitz and Carol Marrone, will be the founding team behind the brokerage’s presence north of New York City. Berkowitz and Marrone bring combined nearly six decades of experience in Westchester-area real estate.

“This move really speaks to our entrepreneurial spirit,” Berkowitz said, in a statement. “Westchester has begun to realize a new generation and a new energy, so joining the Triplemint team presents us with a unique opportunity to marry exceptional data analytics with a robust and nimble marketing platform, which supports our team’s hyper-focused approach to stay ahead of the curve.”

The Berkowitz Marrone Team has experience launching a New York City brokerage’s Westchester stop, previously serving as the founding members of Douglas Elliman’s Westchester office.

The five-person team led the office in both transaction sides and sale volume for the past two years and finished in the top 2 percent of all Douglas Elliman teams, crossing $60 million in sales volume in 2020, according to Triplemint.

Westchester is Triplemint’s third new market, following its launch in its native New York City in 2013. The company expanded to New Jersey in summer 2019 and added a presence in the Hamptons in summer 2020.

The company’s expansion ethos is to launch with a “people-first focus, rather than market-first,” David Walker, co-founder and CEO of Triplemint, said in a statement.

“Westchester has always been a key market for us, but we undoubtedly found the right launch partners in The Berkowitz Marrone Team,” Walker added.

