New unemployment claims remain sky high with more than 1.2 million Americans filing for some sort of unemployment last week, according to data from the U.S. Department of Labor. The numbers, for now, appear to be trending downward, but with many figures being revised downward in the previous few weeks, instability remains.

A total of 816,247 Americans filed for unemployment through state unemployment programs last week, while an additional 348,912 initial claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance were filed in 48 states, bringing the total number of claims last week just south of 1.2 million.

“Today’s report had a lot of large swings and revisions,” Daniel Zhao, an economist and data scientist at Glassdoor, wrote on Twitter. “Unclear if it’s settling into a more stable pattern so will need to take claims data over last and next few weeks with a grain of salt. At the very least, the trend is downward.”

The downward trend appears to mean that the new-year surge is subsiding, according to Zhao. It comes as more and more states continue to make progress on vaccine distribution.

Monthly unemployment figures will be released on Friday, February 5, and should provide a more comprehensive look at how many individuals are on unemployment as the pandemic enters its 11th month.

Email Patrick Kearns

coronavirus
Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription