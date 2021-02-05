We’ve got a full slate of digital and in-real-life events planned for 2021, for the best community in real estate. Up next: Connect Now on February 18. Save the dates and register now!

As companies adopt an end-to-end approach to the real estate transaction, former Zillow executive Greg Schwartz thinks a kind of “hybrid broker” trend will emerge, whereby most brokers don’t just offer traditional assistance when buying a home but will also offer additional tech-enabled services.

“We’ve made a lot of profits out of offering a relatively disjointed customer experience [thus far],” Schwartz said in conversation with Clelia Peters during at Inman Connect in January. “But that doesn’t mean you need to go to an industry that’s run by tech only.”

