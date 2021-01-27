CoStar CEO Andy Florance, speaking at Inman Connect, revealed his ambitious plans to build a residential real estate platform. Now, watch the entire 30-plus-minute video interview with Brad Inman as a special Select subscriber benefit.

CoStar Group is not looking to compete with Zillow.

Let CoStar Group CEO Andy Florance repeat that: “We are not Zillow’s competitor,” Florence told Brad Inman during a virtual session of Inman Connect.

But that doesn’t mean Florance doesn’t have a lot of thoughts on Zillow’s business — and its shift to IDX and plans to use its own agents in its iBuyer transaction — and how he wants his company’s forthcoming residential search platform to be different.

Watch the entire blockbuster interview above.