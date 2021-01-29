Redfin’s Glenn Kelman and Keller Williams’ Josh Team forcefully defended their companies’ respective approaches to agent employment. Now, watch the entire 20-plus-minute debate from Connect as a special Select subscriber benefit.

In a week of news-making conversations at Inman Connect, Wednesday’s conversation between Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman and Keller Williams president Josh Team was among the most remarkable.

In it, the two debated the fundamental question of whether real estate agents are better off as full-time employees or as contractors, with moderator Clelia Peters overseeing the discussion. Rest assured, the philosophical differences didn’t end at agent pay.

