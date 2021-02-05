We’ve got a full slate of digital and in-real-life events planned for 2021, for the best community in real estate. Up next: Connect Now on February 18. Save the dates and register now!

Rayni Williams and Dawn McKenna are both high-earning luxury brokers — but their success didn’t come about by chance.

Williams and McKenna shared their secrets for success with Inman Connect attendees last month during a session called “Essentials for Getting Ahead in 2021” moderated by Katie Kossev.

Watch the entire video above, for free, as a special Inman Select subscriber benefit.