Establishing a successful marketing strategy is all about having a clear vision and a plan that can be executed effectively while differentiating your brand from the competition.

Designing a marketing strategy that is both creative and effective can make all the difference in today’s competitive market. At The Agency, we pride ourselves on our innovative technology and unique marketing strategies that continuously place our agents at the forefront of the industry and the media.

A stellar public relations and marketing team can help to shape a brand, creating a support structure dedicated to servicing clients, agents and the brokerage as a whole, while developing tactical solutions that can elevate a firm on a global scale.

In today’s world, armed with a clear and focused marketing strategy, agents have the advantage when pitching potential clients by offering a variety of resources to ensure the listing is seen by a targeted audience. Whether that’s custom branding, a tailored listing presentation or a full press strategy, having strong brand awareness is an enviable feather in your cap.

Here are a few tips and tricks to developing a functional and powerful marketing strategy that sets you and your brokerage apart.

Know your brand

One of the crucial first steps when establishing a strong marketing strategy is understanding the brand narrative of your brokerage. Having a brand that stands apart from your competitors, with its own differentiating value proposition, is paramount.

This brand awareness will foster trust amongst your target audience fueled by a clear marketing message that communicates value and opportunity to potential clients.

Establish your ‘why’

The “why” behind your marketing message can be a powerful force. For a real estate brokerage, this can be as simple as why an agent should join your firm or why a potential client should choose your brokerage when listing their home.

The “why” will ultimately drive your messaging and provide a blueprint for how your marketing strategy will get you to the desired result — whether that’s selling a home, garnering a new client or adding a new agent to your team.

Follow the 6 M’s

The 6 M’s of marketing strategy is an easy tool to map out a successful marketing strategy that will distinguish your brokerage from the rest. The 6 M’s are market, message, medium, money, manage and monitor.

As mentioned, understanding your target market and what message you want to convey is an important first step to understanding opportunities and needs. Allocating a budget across multiple mediums will ensure you have the proper investment to get your message to the right audience.

Managing and monitoring your plan, ensuring the execution of your vision is met, measuring your success and allowing space to pivot as needed will help to contribute to your success.

Be solution-oriented

All good marketing strategies should be solution-oriented. In the business of luxury real estate, tactical marketing can arise as a needs-based approach to selling. For instance, if there’s a lack of inventory in a certain market, create a beautiful and compelling mailer with strategic messaging on why an owner should sell at this time.

When studying your target audience, if you notice many potential buyers are moving to an area that you service, develop a strategic online marketing and social media campaign that highlights the inventory available in those areas. Marketing can be an impactful way to create opportunities.

Ultimately, establishing a successful marketing strategy is all about having a clear vision and a plan that can be executed effectively while differentiating your brand amongst its competitors. The more clarity you have and can convey about your “why,” the more you’ll be able to tailor your message to your desired audience, solve problems along the way and leverage your marketing strategy toward your desired goal.

Rainy Hake Austin is the president of The Agency in Los Angeles, California. Connect with her on Instagram.