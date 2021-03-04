This month, we’ll talk to mortgage leaders about where the market is headed and how products are evolving digitally to suit buyers’ needs now. We’ll also explore emerging alternative financing options that are changing the game for buyers and sellers. Join us for Mortgage and Alternative Financing Month.

Real estate holding company Realogy and real estate investment company HomePartners of America announced on Tuesday the expansion of the companies’ RealSure program to the Atlanta metro area.

The iBuyer platform is now live in a total of 12 U.S. markets: Atlanta, Denver, Dallas, Chicago, Houston, Colorado Springs, Fort Myers, Sarasota, Tampa, Orlando, Austin and Sacramento.

Consumers with a qualified property who work with a Realogy brand-affiliated agent can take advantage of the program’s RealSure Sell feature, which guarantees a 45-day cash offer, as well as the RealSure Buy feature, which helps sellers facilitate moving into their next home with greater flexibility on the closing process.

Tracey Jeter | Credit: LinkedIn

“We are incredibly excited to provide home sellers in the Atlanta area with the confidence to move forward with their next home, while having the flexibility to do it on their own terms,” Tracey Jeter, vice president of sales and business development for HomePartners of America, said in a statement.

“RealSure provides the certainty of a cash offer to sellers, while still offering them the ability to work with an expert real estate agent in order to seek the best price possible.”

Realogy and HomePartners of America launched RealSure in October 2019 in Dallas and Denver.

Kristin Aerts | Credit: LinkedIn

“A true differentiator in Atlanta, RealSure brings both peace of mind to home sellers and a new way for real estate agents affiliated with Realogy brands to serve their clients,” Kristin Aerts, vice president of consumer programs for Realogy, said in a statement.

“In a fast-paced market like Atlanta, RealSure gives home sellers instant tools to be more competitive buyers and secure that next home they love.”

iBuyers | Realogy
