The sweeping compound that includes seven residences across 74 acres of land has become the tech hub’s most expensive listing at $135 million.

“There may not be another estate of this size in the country which can offer its owner such an unusual combination of privacy, panoramic views of the Western Hills, and multiple living options,” Brad Miller, one of the Compass co-listing agents, said in a statement.

“The estate is also surprisingly close to Town Center shops, restaurants, and the school in Woodside, one of the wealthiest and most vibrant enclaves in the heart of Silicon Valley.”

Helen Miller, also an agent with Compass, is co-representing the listing.

The property, which boasts more than 23,900 square feet of living space, is located in Woodside, California, and is known as “Green Gables.” Originally constructed in 1911 for banker Mortimer Fleishhacker, the compound has been in the same family’s hands for five generations and is one of the largest privately owned tracts of land in the area, according to realtor.com.

Charles Sumner Greene and Henry Mather Greene, prominent figures from the early 20th-century Arts and Crafts Movement, designed the estate’s main house, which still includes original furnishings in three of the bedrooms. The main house also boasts a recreation room with hand-carved furniture and large windows with sweeping views of the Santa Cruz Mountains.

The sweeping estate includes seven buildings across 74 acres of land | Compass The main home was originally constructed in 1911 | Compass Grounds include unique features like a Roman pool | Compass The estate also features a spring-fed resevoir | Compass

Other buildings on the compound include a modernist six-bedroom house built in the ’30s, a “stone tea house,” a ’70s-era home with private pool, an estate manager’s cottage and two buildings that date back to the 1860s, but have been upgraded.

The estate’s vast grounds have unique features like a free-form pool designed around a colony of oak trees and a Roman pool constructed to evoke Roman ruins. Landscaping includes edible and flower gardens, olive groves, a lilypond and a spring-fed reservoir.

Green Gables has welcomed prominent guests throughout its history — in 1965, it was the venue for a 20th anniversary gala for the United Nations.

The listing also notes the property’s as-of-yet untapped potential for uses as a vineyard, equestrian center or corporate retreat.

