The owners of a luxury mansion floating off the coast of Miami’s Palm Island took the property off VRBO after the number of people looking to rent it became overwhelming.

The 75-foot-long, 2,700-square-foot floating luxury house was listed on the vacation rental site earlier this week, according to the New York Post. Constructed almost entirely of glass, the house boat is a small oasis overlooking both the city and the harbor. Anyone looking to buy the property that was once listed for $5.9 million outright would need to have valid driving, boat safety and sailing licenses to navigate it.

The luxury property, which has been described as both an ultra-luxury yacht and a floating house, boasts 4,350 square feet of indoor and outdoor space. Solar panels and rain collectors allow it to go off the grid while leg-like anchors allow it to be parked close to the harbor. A white exterior and full-length windows give it a sleek look while cool amenities include a patio with a grill, an outdoor shower and a platform that lowers into the water for a swim while staying close to shore.

Douglas Elliman Jason Matouk advertised the listing on TikTok, giving viewers a tour inside. A few days of being listed as a rental, the owners were overwhelmed with requests from people looking to stay in it for a few nights. Amid the pandemic’s restrictions on travel abroad, many locals are likely interested in a short getaway on the sea — demand was so high that the listing was taken off the site by Friday morning.

The house is famous in Miami circles. It was designed by Florida-based ship company Arkup, founded by Arnaud Luguet and Nicolas Derouin, and was once featured in a music video by DJ Khaled and Fat Joe.

It was featured on Architectural Digest and has appeared on numerous other boat rental sites. Prices for a night ranged from $3,o00 to $6,000.

luxury | rentals
