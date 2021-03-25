After nearly four years of struggling to sell her large Bradbury Estates mansion, the heiress of the iconic West Coast In-N-Out Burger chain has slashed the price to $16.8 million.

Lynsi Snyder, whose grandparents Harry and Esther Snyder founded the popular burger chain in 1948, has relisted the multi-house property in the exclusive and expensive Bradbury Estates gated community in Los Angeles.

She bought 340 Old Ranch Rd for $17.4 million in 2012 and had first listed it in 2017 for $19.8 million. It was last on the market in 2019 and has now been relisted with Joe Chiovare of Coldwell Banker Realty at a price lower than what she had originally paid for it.

Comprised of an 18,000-square-foot main home, 3,400-square-foot “events center” and a guest house, the Mediterranean-style estate is as far-reaching as Snyder’s burger empire. The main property has 11 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, a wine cellar and wine tasting room, a movie theatre, a chef’s kitchen and a six-car garage.

Arched ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows give it an airy, spacious feel while the outside boasts its own golf course, tennis and basketball courts, an infinity pool, an outdoor kitchen, terraces and porticos, and ample roaming grounds. Sweeping views of the city follow visitors throughout both the house and the grounds.

A staple of California and the West Coast, In-N-Out has a friendly rivalry with the East Coast-based Shake Shack — both pride themselves on “slow” preparation and a more old-style, classic taste than some of the larger fast food chains.

Once named by Bloomberg as the youngest female billionaire in America, Snyder has played an active role in the company’s journey into the modern era. Serving as the company’s president since she turned 18, Snyder took over her father’s 50 percent share on her 30th birthday and received full control by 35. With a last reported net worth of $3.6 billion, Snyder is a highly private person and rarely gives interviews or appears in photographs.

