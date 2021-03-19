Stockton and his five-person team have moved over to Compass from Ascent Sotheby’s International Realty, the brokerage announced on Thursday.

Tye Stockton, the no. 1 agent in Vail, Colorado, by sales volume, and his five-person team, are joining Compass, the brokerage announced Thursday. Previously, Stockton was with Ascent Sotheby’s International Realty for about 11 years.

The addition of Stockton and his team will allow Compass to establish a presence in Vail, building on their existing operations in the state of Colorado, where the brokerage currently has offices in Denver, Boulder, Aspen and Telluride.

The luxury broker formed The Stockton Group in 2014, and since then the team has earned more than $855 million in sales. Just in 2020 alone, the group closed over $270 million in sales. On Real Trends + Tom Ferry’s most recent “The Thousand” rankings, the team earned the no. 25 ranking for small teams by sales volume.

“Where I see my business going aligns with Compass’ vision of supporting its best-in-class network of top agents with cutting-edge, proprietary technology and tools,” Stockton said in a statement. “I look forward to utilizing Compass’ already-built infrastructure to spend more time with my clients, set my team up for success and grow my business towards new milestones.”

Over the course of his career, Stockton has represented more than $1.5 billion in transactions. In 2020, he represented several record sales, including the $24 million sale of 375 Mill Creek Circle, which he later topped with his sales of 99 and 100 Vail Road for $57.25 million.

“It’s an absolute honor to have Tye and The Stockton Group join Compass,” Danielle Wilkie, Compass’ central division president, said in a statement. “Tye’s move to Compass expands our top-notch network of agents in Colorado and around the country. I’m excited to supercharge Tye’s business with the Compass technology platform and support, and partner with him on innovation around the real estate experience in the Vail Valley and beyond.”

The brokerage has been steadily growing its presence in Colorado over the last few years, launching in Aspen in April 2016, and in Telluride in October 2018.

Stockton’s recruitment comes on the heels of another prominent luxury broker, Tomer Fridman, and his team, returning to Compass after a short stint at Hilton & Hyland.

Email Lillian Dickerson