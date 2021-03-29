Top of Mind Networks and MBS Highway are teaming up to integrate their offerings, allowing lenders to generate and distribute Real Estate Report Cards using Surefire CRM.

Homebuyers competing for scarce listings in many markets this spring could really use neighborhood-level market expertise when searching for and bidding on properties.

That’s the premise behind a partnership between two leading tech providers to the lending industry. Top of Mind Networks is a provider of marketing software to mortgage lenders. MBS Highway offers sophisticated real estate data analysis and forecasting tools.

Now the companies have teamed up to integrate their offerings, allowing lenders to generate and distribute MBS Highway’s Real Estate Report Cards using Top of Mind’s Surefire CRM.

Real Estate Report Cards, which can be co-branded with real estate agents to strengthen referral partnerships, provide homebuyers with a single-page dashboard that provides a property’s historical and forecasted appreciation, affordability index and current neighborhood inventory.

“Loan officers are always looking for ways to help borrowers make better-informed buying decisions and integrating Real Estate Report Cards within Surefire makes that possible at scale,” said Top of Mind Chief Revenue Officer Nick Belenky in a statement.