The average for a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage hit 3.17 percent this week, the highest level since June, according to data released Thursday by Freddie Mac.

Mortgage rates are continuing to rise this week, with the average rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage hitting 3.17 percent, just highest level since June, according to data released Thursday by Freddie Mac.

The rising rates are continuing to put a crunch on affordability as a drop in home prices or even deceleration appears to be nowhere in sight.

Sam Khater | Photo credit: Freddie Mac

“During the course of the pandemic, ‘home’ has become more important than ever,” Freddie Mac Chief Economist Sam Khater said in a statement. “As a result, strong purchase demand continues — but buyers also outnumber the sellers.”

“Since January, mortgage rates have increased half a percentage point from historic lows and home prices have risen, leaving potential homebuyers with less purchasing power,” Khater added. “Unfortunately, this has disproportionately affected the low end of the market, where supply is the slimmest.”

A year ago at this time, the average rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage was 3.50 percent and was in the middle of what became a year-long free fall due to COVID-19.

The 15-year fixed-rate mortgage climbed up to an average of 2.45 percent last week from 2.40 percent the week prior. At this time last year, it averaged 2.92 percent.

The 5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage, meanwhile, was up slightly to an average of 2.84 percent. A year ago at this time, it averaged 3.34 percent.

Email Patrick Kearns

mortgages
Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Get the real estate news and analysis that gives you the inside track. SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription