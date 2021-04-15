Experience Realty Partners is based in St. Louis, Missouri, and is the third team eXp has picked up this month.

Fresh off the news that it scooped up high-performing teams from RE/MAX and Keller Williams, eXp revealed this week that it has picked up yet another team, this time in Missouri.

The 24-person independent team, Experience Realty Partners, is based in St. Louis, Missouri, and led by Kathy Helbig-Strick. In a statement, Helbig-Strick said she and her team are “thrilled to join eXp Realty.” She also said that she was drawn to eXp’s compensation model, which “truly rewards their agents financially for assisting other agents to be more successful.”

“We are in the fastest paced, fastest changing time in real estate history,” she added, “and I knew we needed to be armed with the newest technologies and marketing tools, have access to the best information, as well as collaborate with the brightest minds and highest performers in the industry.”

A spokesperson for eXp also noted that adding the team will significantly jumpstart the company’s expansion in the St. Louis region.

The addition of Experience Realty is just the latest in a trend that has seen eXp gobbling up teams all over the country. Earlier this month, for example, the company picked up a Keller Williams team in Salt Lake City and a RE/MAX team in the Washington, D.C., area.

Prior to that, eXp also picked up major teams in February and in October.

In the case of Experience Realty, Helbig-Strick founded the team in 2016 after leaving Keller Williams. Over the 12 month period ending on March 1, the team did $98.5 million in volume, making it one of the top teams in the St. Louis area.

In a statement, Dave Conord, president of U.S. growth for eXp, said that “having the Experience Realty team join our network of growing agents is a significant move for our Midwest expansion and speaks to the growing popularity of the eXp Realty value proposition.”

“It’s always encouraging,” Conord added, “to see positive response to the vision we have for an innovative, all-virtual brokerage model that puts agents first.”

Email Jim Dalrymple II