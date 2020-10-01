Christopher Invidiata’s luxury real estate-focused team closed more than $250 million in sales volume with more than 180 transactions in 2019.

October is Luxury Month on Inman. Inman Handbooks offer deep dives on luxury marketing and agent branding, luxury staging, referrals, and more. We’re thinking about what luxury means now, examining how the pandemic is reshaping the needs of luxury buyers, and talking to top luxury agents, all month long.

EXp Realty is expanding its presence in the greater Toronto area with the addition of Christopher Invidiata and his 21-person team, a top team in Canada that was formerly affiliated with RE/MAX. Invidiata’s luxury real estate-focused team closed more than $250 million in sales volume with more than 180 transactions in 2019.

“As a recognized leader in the real estate arena, [Invidiata’s] expertise has made him a sought-after speaker and mentor to real estate professionals in Canada, Argentina, Italy, South Africa, Turkey and the United States,” Michael Valdes, eXp Realty’s executive vice president for international expansion, said in a statement.

The Invidiata commitment to quality and holistic brand building, as well as its desire to leap forward into the technology-driven virtual approach to residential real estate sales, is a perfect fit with what we have to offer.”

Invidiata founded the eponymous real state team more than 35 years ago and has sold more than $4 billion in residential real estate since the company was founded. The team has been named the number one RE/MAX team in Canada 15 times since its founding and was the top team worldwide in sales in 2007 and 2012, according to eXp Realty.

Invidiata cited eXp Realty’s revenue-sharing model and virtual cloud campus as selling points for he and his team to join eXp Realty.

“I’d been working toward a model that would give our agents more benefits, increased marketing resources and, most importantly, the opportunity to have an ownership stake,” Invidiata said, in a statement. “We are always looking for the next growth opportunity and innovative move to continue our success at our team, and eXp is doing exactly what I had envisioned with the added benefit of being a virtual company, completely cloud-based with no brick and mortar.”

“This is the future of real estate, and we’re delighted to be part of eXp Realty as it blazes a path forward,” Invidiata added. “This is an exciting time to be a realtor.”

EXp Realty has leaned further into international expansion in the past year, but its presence in Canada has been around for longer. Last summer, the company launched a major expansion into seven provinces.

Email Patrick Kearns