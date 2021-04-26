Real estate agents and teams work largely independently as entrepreneurs—but their business’ lasting growth is often strengthened by the guidance and mentorship of exceptional leaders. This is why it’s so important for agents to have brokers who not only offer support but also foster close relationships with them. These strong connections are found all around the RE/MAX network.

“The broker-agent relationship is the webbing by which professional confidence and legal mindfulness are sewn,” says Kristopher K. Coe, Managing Broker and Co-Owner of RE/MAX of Cherry Creek in Colorado. “It is a relationship of trust that is developed through shared practices and keeping common goals. I believe that a great managing broker listens intently, responds quickly, and keeps their cool as a way to demonstrate to their agents to do the same—in all situations.”

With leadership helping pave the way for success, real estate agents—and a few brokers—share the top qualities that define an inspiring broker, and why it’s crucial they have a close working relationship.

Great brokers provide unwavering leadership

Whether agents are brand new to the business or have decades of experience, having a leader with exuberant energy and passion for real estate, as well as extensive knowledge of their local market, can be a beacon of light, especially when the job gets hectic.

“When I joined my brokerage, I was at the point in my career where I was looking for a broker and mentor to help me navigate building a team and to transition into a leadership role,” says Teresa Wallace, an agent with RE/MAX Premier Properties in Kentucky, on why she chose her current broker over others in the area.

But a broker’s guidance is valuable only if agents are invested with the same determination for growth.

“It can’t be a one-sided effort where the broker does everything for you,” cautions Rose Kemp, an agent with RE/MAX Town Centre in Florida. “As the agent, you have to put in just as much work.”

Great brokers are accessible

A broker is often an agent’s first —and best —source to call for guidance or help. But what if they are unreachable?

“My broker isn’t just interested in our business development, she actually wants to be close with every agent. She makes herself available to us for issues inside and outside of the office, and that’s very important to me because real estate is a constant job,” says Bill Sheehy, an agent with RE/MAX One in New Jersey.

Other agents echo the sentiment, saying that open channels of communication remain a top priority in nurturing a relationship with their broker.

“I can reach my broker 24/7—I’m not exaggerating,” boasts Orly Chen, an agent with RE/MAX Properties Plus in New Jersey.

Great brokers foster an inclusive office culture

A broker holds the responsibility of establishing and upholding the culture of their office. And a close-knit, collaborative environment is often the best atmosphere for business growth.

Agents and brokers alike find value in company-wide roundtable meetings, gathering all together—whether virtually or in-person—on a regular basis for unity and to swap new ideas.

“Our mission is to create an office culture that encourages collaborative problem-solving,” says Bailey Dolian, President and Employing Broker of RE/MAX of Cherry Creek in Colorado. “And within our offices, the concept of mutual respect is crucial.”

Agents say that an essential component of healthy office culture is for brokers to support their existing agents in addition to new agents or recruits, rather than solely focusing on new agent count. Strong office culture will also thrive when centered on compassion.

“We’re a team effort. [If my broker] does amazing, then I do amazing and so does the rest of my office. We care about seeing everyone around us succeed. We’re all mentors within the office,” Kemp shares.

Great brokers embrace education

With new technology and a volatile market, the world of real estate is in constant fluctuation. That’s why new agents and seasoned veterans alike can benefit from sharpening their skills and looking for growth opportunities.

“My broker embraces many new forms of technology. One of the agents in my office doubles as our Chief Technology Officer and we have a weekly call every Friday about new tools we can leverage for business. It’s a very hands-on environment, helping each other implement these new tools,” Sheehy says.

Kemp restates how important it is for brokers to adopt new mechanisms for an ever-changing digital environment to serve customers in.

“[My broker] is all about educating his agents constantly on new tech tools,” she says. “He offers a new class in the office every Wednesday. He’s also always making sure that we are up to date with any certifications that can benefit ourselves and our clients.”

So, what does it take to make a compassionate broker and genuine mentor? The resounding answer is strong leadership and genuine care for their agents on a personal level.

“I’m still learning and so are my agents—but I have their back and they have mine,” Coe says.