The California Association of Realtors (CAR) announced Wednesday that it has teamed up with RentSpree, a company that provides a platform for online tenant screening and applications.

The new partnership will allow CAR members to use and share CAR documents, such as lease agreements, directly within the RentSpree platform. A statement describes the relationship as an “integration that provides CAR members with the ability to create a digitized rental process, making the experience easier for members and renters.”

The CAR document integrations are available at no additional cost to members of the organization who also use RentSpree.

Michael Lucarelli

In the statement, RentSpree co-founder and CEO Michael Lucarelli said he was happy to partner with CAR, which he called “one of the most progressive Realtor associations — and which has a membership of more than 200,000.

“We are excited to collaborate by providing C.A.R. standard rental forms within our streamlined rental process,” Lucarelli added.

RentSpree launched in 2016 and today describes itself as a provider of “award-winning software” related to tenant screening and rental management. The company’s platform is available across the U.S.

Earlier this month, RentSpree also expanded a program through which it partners with multiple listing services.

In CAR’s statement Wednesday, Jared Martin — chair of CAR subsidiary Real Estate Business Services — said the new partnership with RentSpree should reduce the amount of time it takes for agents to “complete a rental transaction by up to 50 percent.”

“We’re excited to continue applying cutting edge technology to critical real estate processes,”  Martin added, “especially in the rapidly-growing rental arena.”

Email Jim Dalrymple II

technology
