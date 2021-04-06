The company is launching partnerships with several new multiple listing services across the country and will extend its integrated MLS services to about 140,000 additional agents.

Tenant screening company RentSpree is expanding its Multiple Listing Service (MLS) Partnership Program, the company recently announced.

Throughout the month of April, the MLS Partnership Program will extend its reach to include several new MLS’s across the country, including BeachesMLS, bridgeMLS, Realcomp MLS, Georgia MLS, MLSListings, Smart MLS, GSREIN in Louisiana, GMAR and Bryan-College Station Regional MLS. The expansion will allow the company to extend its integrated MLS services to about 140,000 additional real estate agents.

Prior to the expansion announcement, RentSpree partnered with more than 120 MLS’s, Realtor Associations brokerages and real estate platforms.

“In a little over four months, we have seen RentSpree’s immense growth by welcoming 10 new partners and expanding our direct reach to an additional 140,000 agents,” Co-Founder and CEO of RentSpree, Michael Lucarelli, said in a statement. “I’m overjoyed to see so many MLS’s understanding the ever-changing needs of agents and rolling out RentSpree to offer a faster, more effective rental process.”

“This will help agents be in a great position before the summer rental market, which is just around the corner,” Lucarelli added.

RentSpree integrates into any MLS through use of a single API. If they so choose, agents can opt in to the company’s fully automated rental system through their MLS, which guides them through the entire rental process “from listing to lease.” The company’s platform streamlines the rental process by generating tools like online rental applications, instant screening reports, report sharing, income verification and e-signatures.

“In an essential industry like real estate, we are proud to work with these leading organizations in addressing undeniable problems faced by thousands of agents and brokers,” Bill Andrews, national account manager of MLS’s at RentSpree, said in a statement. “Considering the rapidly increasing importance of rentals, I love that our tool is consistently selected as an optimal software solution.”

Email Lillian Dickerson