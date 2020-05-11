Have suggestions for products that you’d like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe.

Real estate technology company Lone Wolf Technologies announced the release of Marketplace, a compendium of software products to help the industry digitize business.

In a press release, the company described Marketplace as a suite of “curated digital tools for real estate agents and brokerages to plug and play into their national transaction management member benefit, zipForm Plus, or their local/state member benefit, TransactionDesk.”

Through its partnerships, Lone Wolf has made available a wide range of proptech tools that overlap with a number of necessary real estate sales, marketing and back-office operations. The list includes:

Jason Cheverton, vice president of strategic channels at Lone Wolf, compares the new offering to popular streaming service, Netflix.

“Netflix brought an entirely new way for people to access multiple forms of entertainment that were previously only available in separate locations,” he said in the press release. “Like Netflix, Marketplace brings all of these various real estate tools together, whether they’re Lone Wolf solutions or not, and makes it possible for agents and brokerages to find and use them all in a single place.”

Lone Wolf is working to add new vendors regularly.

Active users of zipForm Plus or Transaction Desk can access Marketplace partners. Or, access can be granted through existing partnerships, state, local or national associations, if available.

Technology vendors industrywide are stretching their offerings to augment agents’ ability to conduct business during virus-driven market upheaval that has no determined end.

“COVID-19 has made a huge impact on every industry, and real estate is no exception. But people still need homes, and the essential work that agents and brokerages perform must continue,” said Jimmy Kelly, CEO of Lone Wolf in the release. “By making these invaluable tools available to the entire country, we hope to create a digitally-enhanced experience not only for agents and brokerages, but also for buyers and sellers, and do our part to help the real estate industry go from ‘survive’ to ‘thrive’ in this new digital era.”

One byproduct of running a business at arm’s length is the array of tech-savvy adjustments the industry was ready for, such as curbside closings and virtual tours.

EyeSpy360 is an online tour creator and member of the Marketplace. Its CEO, Andrew Nicholls, said he believes what’s happening now in terms of conducting real estate business will carry over.

“The digital tools that agents and brokerages are using today aren’t going to suddenly become irrelevant once ‘normal’ returns,” Nicholls said in the release. “This is the norm now. We’re honored to be one of the many companies in the technology community doing our part to help the real estate industry transition to a new digital experience.”

