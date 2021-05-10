The share of homeowners in forbearance plans has declined for 10 weeks in a row, as the pace of borrowers leaving forbearance picks up and new requests for relief ease.

As of May 2, 4.36 percent of mortgage holders were seeking relief from their monthly payments in a forbearance plan, down from 4.47 percent the week before and 8.55 percent in June, according to the latest survey by the Mortgage Bankers Association.

But 2.2 million homeowners were still in forbearance plans, and close to half of those who have requested extensions haven’t made a payment in 12 months or more, the MBA’s Forbearance and Call Volume Survey revealed.

Mike Fratantoni

“Many homeowners continue to struggle and are falling farther behind on their obligations each month,” said MBA Chief Economist Mike Fratantoni. “We expect that a robust economic and job market recovery over the next several months will help these families regain their jobs and their incomes.”

Many homeowners who were granted forbearance during the pandemic are scheduled to hit 18-month program eligibility limit at the end of September. Some borrowers will be in danger of losing their homes to foreclosure if they can’t resume payments.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has proposed a moratorium on foreclosures through Dec. 31, 2021 — a rule that would apply not only to government-backed loans, but for servicers of private loans.

Most homeowners who were granted COVID forbearance won’t be expected to make up their missed payments all at once. Depending on the type of loan they have, they may be able to enter into a repayment plan, apply for a loan modification, or defer repayment until they refinance or sell their home.

“Homeowners who have exited forbearance and been able to take up their original payment again are performing at almost the same rate as the overall mortgage servicing portfolio,” Fratantoni said.

Outcomes for borrowers exiting forbearance from June 1, 2020, through May 2, 2021. Source: Mortgage Bankers Association.

More than one-fourth of borrowers who have exited forbearance since June 1 have had past-due balances deferred until they sell their home, refinance their mortgage, or reach the end of its original term. But 14.8 percent of borrowers who exited forbearance after missing payments failed to set up a mitigation plan with their loan servicer.

Homeowners and renters can learn more about their options on the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s website.

Email Matt Carter

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
We're giving away 3 free ICLV tickets at Connect Now next week. Register and attend live for your chance to win!REGISTER×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription