At Connect Now on May 18, Clelia Peters is hosting the first of a three-part series on disruptions in real estate finance and will dive in with leaders in the emerging transaction facilitation space.

Shaival Shah, CEO & co-founder of Ribbon, and Tim Heyl, CEO & founder of Homeward, will join her to discuss how these tools were born, what they mean for consumers, and how agents can add these profitable tools to their toolboxes right now. If these concepts are new or confusing to you, this is the conversation you’ll most want to hear.

Watch the clip above for a glimpse of the conversation. Sign up for Connect Now here to see the full discussion!