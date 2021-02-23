We’ve got a full slate of digital and in-real-life events planned for 2021, for the best community in real estate. Up next: Connect Now on March 16. Save the dates, and register now!

Brad Inman likes to keep things interesting. So for this month’s Connect Now, he invited Steve and Heather Ostrom, two married Realtors with Coldwell Banker, to join him in kicking things off with a discussion about today’s hot topics in the industry, ranging from a future where people buy and sell homes without a Realtor to Zillow’s recent ShowingTime acquisition.

“Instead of all the experts commenting on these big mega trends, we thought we would ask two really successful — I consider you very ethical — lively, entertaining Realtors to do some commentary with me,” Inman explained.

Watch the entire conversation from last week’s Connect Now above, as a special Select subscriber benefit.