We’ve got a full slate of digital and in-real-life events planned for 2021, for the best community in real estate. Up next: Connect Now on February 18. Save the dates and register now! 

We’ve got a full slate of digital and in-real-life events planned for 2021, for the best community in real estate. Up next: Connect Now this Thursday, Feb. 18. Save the dates and register now! 

One of the hallmarks of every Inman event is the sharing of hard-won learnings from people facing the same challenges you are.

This Thursday, interactive workshops at our February Connect Now virtual event include a session on how to engage with old leads to create new business, and a brand-building mastermind that will teach you how to broaden your online footprint. You won’t want to miss it.

For a taste of what to expect this Thursday, enjoy the above video from our January Connect event. In it, three experts — F. Ron Smith, founding partner of Los Angeles-based Smith & Berg Partners at Compass; Dalys Keith, certified luxury home marketing specialist at Coldwell Banker Realty in Bethesda, Maryland; and moderator Joe Rand, executive director of the Broker Public Portal — offer advice on how to make sure buyer offers are seen in the best possible light.

See you Thursday!

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription