The impetus behind Zillow’s move to acquire ShowingTime is actually a lot more simple than many in the industry are making it out to be, Errol Samuelson, the chief industry development officer at Zillow, revealed Thursday at Inman Connect Now.

“A lot of times a buyer and their agent will want to get in a home, and that showing request fails,” Samuelson said. “And a lot of times it’s not because the agents aren’t doing their jobs, it’s because it’s complicated.”

Zillow’s stated commitment to keeping the platform open and equal for everybody — and investing in more research and development around the issue of scheduling showings — was the main reason that ShowingTime agreed to sell to Zillow, according to ShowingTime’s president Michael Lane.

