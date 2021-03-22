We’ve got a full slate of digital and in-real-life events planned for 2021, for the best community in real estate. Up next: Connect Now on April 20. Save the dates, and register now!

Trulia co-founder Pete Flint warned a digital audience attending Inman’s Connect Now event last week to get ready for a new way of doing business — even after the pandemic and its restrictions elapse.

“I think one of the questions we’re all asking ourselves is when are we going to go back to normal?” he told Inman founder Brad Inman, who moderated the session, titled “Real Estate Digitization: How Far Will This Go?.” “The reality is we’re never going back to normal, in terms of just the world that we lived in 12 to 18 months ago.”

“For years, the research process has been digitized, but now the transaction process is going to be digitized,” Flint added. “Of course that change is scary, but it’s going to be awesome.”

Watch the entire conversation, above, as a benefit of your Inman Select subscription.

