EXp Realty’s international arm, eXp Global, has launched brokerage operations in Spain. This is the sixth new international market added this year.

“We continue to see incredible interest in the eXp model across the globe, driven by its agent-centric focus,” eXp Global President Michael Valdes said while noting the brokerage experienced a 77 percent increase in its global agent count during the first quarter of 2021.

EXp is currently accepting applications and onboarding agents across Spain. EXp has yet to launch the eXp Spain portal; however, they’re working on transferring onboarded agents’ listings so homebuyers and homesellers can begin working with the brokerage.

“We have agents interested in all Spanish territories. As you know, our technology is so scalable that there is no need to limit to one or two regions,” an eXp spokesperson told Inman in an emailed statement. “As soon as agents are onboarded, buyers and sellers can start doing business with eXp agents.”

“New agents can immediately move their pipeline to eXp operations,” they added.

Renata Sujto, the former chief operating officer of virtual brokerage Prontopiso, is leading eXp’s agent operations and services in the country. Sujto said she’s received plenty of interest from Spanish agents, who have embraced the idea of a virtual, cloud-based brokerage model.

“The level of excitement we are receiving from agents demonstrates how innovative and entrepreneurial Spanish agents are, and they have become even more so after the pandemic,” she said. “It is incredibly exciting to offer our solution to such an interesting body of professionals.”

During the first quarter of 2021, eXp Global added Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong and Colombia for a total of 15 international brokerage operations. By the end of Q3, eXp said they’ll be in 19 countries with impending launches in Germany, Panama and Japan.

“We are solidifying our footprint across the [several] regions and further developing strategic footholds in each,” Valdes said. “Germany has one of the largest and most stable real estate markets in Europe, and is a key component to our growth on the continent, joining the UK, France, Portugal, Italy and today’s opening of Spain.”

“Additionally, Panama has long boasted a vibrant real estate market with attractive opportunities for foreign investment, and Japan has one of the strongest real estate markets in the world in terms of transaction volume,” he added. “We are very confident in the growth potential of each of these countries.”

