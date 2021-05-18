Cloud-based back-office platform Brokermint has added new eSignature and mobile app technology to its platform offerings, the company announced on Tuesday.

Brokermint, which was acquired by BoomTown in March, noted in a press release that the new tech offerings will help facilitate a more “seamless and fully-integrated user experience.”

Andrew Chishchevoy

“Our clients shared some improvements they wanted to see in how eSignatures function, and we knew it was time to build our own solution,” Andrew Chishchevoy, co-founder and general manager of Brokermint, said in a statement. “We leveraged years of experience designing real-estate specific tools to build our own system that provides the same high-speed and high-end user experience our clients love in the Brokermint platform, as well as more stability, security, and control than a third-party provider could offer.”

Brokermint’s eSignature package certificate will be available to users both as an attachment and online, and will feature a timeline of actions completed by users, as well as saved initials and signature functions. In addition, the eSignature package certificate will include a secure signature identification via a QR code and a package verification page to ensure documents are authentic.

A screen shot of Brokermint’s eSignature feature | Credit: Brokermint

Meanwhile, the new mobile app will allow real estate professionals to access Brokermint’s back-office management software from any of their devices in order to keep conducting business on-the-go.

A screen shot of Brokermint’s new app | Credit: Brokermint

“The new eSignature system goes far beyond other eSign systems I’ve seen,” Leslie Guiley, COO and associate broker for Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate BloomTree Realty, said in a statement. “The process is streamlined, and you can templatize your documents for eSignature right in Brokermint. It’s tools like this, and the new app, that make work easier right now.”

