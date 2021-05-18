Cloud-based back-office platform Brokermint has added new eSignature and mobile app technology to its platform offerings, the company announced on Tuesday.
Brokermint, which was acquired by BoomTown in March, noted in a press release that the new tech offerings will help facilitate a more “seamless and fully-integrated user experience.”
“Our clients shared some improvements they wanted to see in how eSignatures function, and we knew it was time to build our own solution,” Andrew Chishchevoy, co-founder and general manager of Brokermint, said in a statement. “We leveraged years of experience designing real-estate specific tools to build our own system that provides the same high-speed and high-end user experience our clients love in the Brokermint platform, as well as more stability, security, and control than a third-party provider could offer.”
Brokermint’s eSignature package certificate will be available to users both as an attachment and online, and will feature a timeline of actions completed by users, as well as saved initials and signature functions. In addition, the eSignature package certificate will include a secure signature identification via a QR code and a package verification page to ensure documents are authentic.
Meanwhile, the new mobile app will allow real estate professionals to access Brokermint’s back-office management software from any of their devices in order to keep conducting business on-the-go.
“The new eSignature system goes far beyond other eSign systems I’ve seen,” Leslie Guiley, COO and associate broker for Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate BloomTree Realty, said in a statement. “The process is streamlined, and you can templatize your documents for eSignature right in Brokermint. It’s tools like this, and the new app, that make work easier right now.”
Comments