Cloud-based sales and marketing solutions platform BoomTown has acquired back-end software solution Brokermint, the company announced Tuesday.

Brokermint provides automation of key back-end aspects of the business, like the digitization of transactions, commission tracking, agent oversight, accounting and more. With its acquisition, BoomTown will be able to amplify its footprint on the industry, becoming one of the only “integrated, end-to-end solutions addressing every aspect of the real estate transaction lifestyle,” the company stated.

“BoomTown is constantly analyzing ways to deliver and enhance ROI for our clients and drive their success,” Grier Allen, CEO & President of BoomTown, said in a statement. “Our existing platform is unparalleled in its ability to generate, engage, and convert prospects. By leveraging the power of Brokermint’s industry-leading transaction management and accounting capabilities, and financial analytics, BoomTown now has a complete lead-to-close solution, so clients can efficiently and effectively manage the entire prospect lifecycle in one system.”

A press release issued by BoomTown pointed out that the two companies had been strategic partners for a number of years prior to determining how much a complete integration of Brokermint into BoomTown could generate even more value for the two companies’ clients.

“I’m very excited to share such a huge win for Brokermint, BoomTown, and most importantly, our clients,” Andrew Chishchevoy, CEO and co-founder of Brokermint, said in a statement. “This acquisition will bring incredible resources to accelerate development of the platform and drive even more value for BoomTown and Brokermint clients.”

Back in November, Brokermint announced a technical integration with Chime, allowing for two-way data paths between the two products.

Meanwhile, BoomTown, in December, announced an integration with Sisu, a platform for empowering real estate business through performance measurement and data analysis.

The new acquisition will not impact either of the companies’ current integrations with other platforms, a spokesperson for BoomTown clarified to Inman in an email. For the foreseeable future, Brokermint will remain “CRM agnostic” and BoomTown will remain “transaction management agnostic.”

