Cloud-based sales and marketing solutions platform BoomTown has acquired back-end software solution Brokermint, the company announced Tuesday.

Brokermint provides automation of key back-end aspects of the business, like the digitization of transactions, commission tracking, agent oversight, accounting and more. With its acquisition, BoomTown will be able to amplify its footprint on the industry, becoming one of the only “integrated, end-to-end solutions addressing every aspect of the real estate transaction lifestyle,” the company stated.

Grier Allen

“BoomTown is constantly analyzing ways to deliver and enhance ROI for our clients and drive their success,” Grier Allen, CEO & President of BoomTown, said in a statement. “Our existing platform is unparalleled in its ability to generate, engage, and convert prospects. By leveraging the power of Brokermint’s industry-leading transaction management and accounting capabilities, and financial analytics, BoomTown now has a complete lead-to-close solution, so clients can efficiently and effectively manage the entire prospect lifecycle in one system.”

A press release issued by BoomTown pointed out that the two companies had been strategic partners for a number of years prior to determining how much a complete integration of Brokermint into BoomTown could generate even more value for the two companies’ clients.

Andrew Chishchevoy

“I’m very excited to share such a huge win for Brokermint, BoomTown, and most importantly, our clients,” Andrew Chishchevoy, CEO and co-founder of Brokermint, said in a statement. “This acquisition will bring incredible resources to accelerate development of the platform and drive even more value for BoomTown and Brokermint clients.”

Back in November, Brokermint announced a technical integration with Chime, allowing for two-way data paths between the two products.

Meanwhile, BoomTown, in December, announced an integration with Sisu, a platform for empowering real estate business through performance measurement and data analysis.

The new acquisition will not impact either of the companies’ current integrations with other platforms, a spokesperson for BoomTown clarified to Inman in an email. For the foreseeable future, Brokermint will remain “CRM agnostic” and BoomTown will remain “transaction management agnostic.”

Email Lillian Dickerson

CRM | technology
Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Get the real estate news and analysis that gives you the inside track. SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription