Vacasa, a massive rental management and technology company, announced Thursday that it has teamed up with Marriott International to get some of its vacation-oriented properties on the hotel chain’s platform.

The homes will be rentable via Homes & Villas by Marriott International, a home-renting platform that the hotel chain operates. According to a statement, more than 10,000 Vacasa properties will appear on the platform, making the management company “the leading supplier of properties to Homes & Villas by Marriott International.” The properties will include lakefront vacation homes, ski chalets and beach houses, the statement adds, and are spread out across 30 states as well as Canada and Mexico.

“We’re honored to be a part of Homes & Villas by Marriott International and to be able to offer the Marriott traveler an opportunity to explore professionally managed vacation homes by Vacasa,” Mike Dodson, Vacasa’s chief revenue officer, added in the statement.

Vacasa has grown rapidly since its founding over a decade ago. The company has pulled off regular acquisitions of rivals, including just last month of TurnKey Vacation Rentals. The company has also had multiple successful fundraising rounds, and in recent months picked up a handful of new top leaders.

Today, Vacasa manages more than 30,000 rental units in North America, Belize and Costa Rica. Additionally, it has branched out into a variety of other services, including interior design and management of entire vacation-oriented communities. And by 2018, it had become the biggest company if its kind in North America.

The new partnership with Marriott also hints at how Vacasa, and vacation rentals generally, have become a major force in the short-term rental and travel sectors.

In Thursday’s statement, Dodzon ultimately concluded that “as we add inventory to Vacasa’s growing portfolio, organically and through acquisitions like TurnKey, we plan to expand our offerings with Homes & Villas by Marriott International and look forward to a long-term relationship.”

