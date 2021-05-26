The relationship between the entities will enable the development of new training opportunities in an effort to help create LGBTQ+ leaders in the real estate industry.

The National Association of Realtors (NAR) has formed a partnership with the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance, the association announced on Wednesday.

The new relationship between the two entities will enable the development of new training opportunities in an effort to help create LGBTQ+ leaders in the industry, and empower members to put forth new policies and initiatives that will promote both groups’ interests.

“NAR has long championed LGBTQ+ rights in the housing market, and we’re proud to continue leading today’s industry in the fight against discrimination,” NAR President Charlie Oppler said in a statement. “As the nation recognizes Pride Month this June, we’re excited to announce this partnership with The Alliance and begin our work toward initiatives that will provide tremendous benefits to American real estate and our society as a whole.”

The Alliance was established in June 2020 and has chapters in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. The 501(c)6 non-profit advocates on behalf of the LGBTQ+ community on housing issues and gives members educational and business opportunities.

In 2011 and 2013, NAR made amendments to the Realtor Code of Ethics to establish more robust protections in housing for the LGBTQ+ community. NAR also recently worked with the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to reform its enforcement of the Fair Housing Act to include the prohibition of housing discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity, which was announced in February following President Biden’s executive order on “Preventing and Combating Discrimination on the Basis of Gender Identity or Sexual Orientation.”

“This partnership between NAR and The Alliance is built on a mutual desire to advance the shared interests of our members, supporting both The Alliance’s mission and NAR’s core values to lead change while advancing diversity and inclusion,” NAR CEO Bob Goldberg said in a statement. “NAR will continue to explore partnerships with organizations that share our values and our commitment to private property rights and the American Dream of homeownership.”

“Having the leading trade association in the U.S. as a part of The Alliance is a huge step for our members and the entirety of the LGBTQ+ community,” John Thorpe, The Alliance’s national president and board chairman, said in a statement. “NAR has been at the forefront of removing barriers that members of our community may face in the journey to homeownership, including ensuring the Realtor community refrains from discrimination based on gender identity and sexual orientation.”

Email Lillian Dickerson