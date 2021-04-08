The partnership will give Keller Williams a seat on the Alliance’s advisory board, among other things.

Keller Williams announced Thursday that it has partnered with the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance, a non-profit advocacy organization that formed last year.

Jason Abrams

The new partnership gives Keller Williams “founding partner” status at the organization. In a statement, Keller Williams head of industry Jason Abrams said that his company is “honored” to team up with the Alliance and that “we remain strongly committed to supporting our LGBTQ+ community and promoting equity and inclusion for everyone.”

Keller Williams further explained in its statement that the partnership will give the company a seat on the Alliance’s advisory board, as well as training for agents and collaboration opportunities for leaders.

Alliance CEO Ryan Weyandt added in the statement that “Keller Williams stands with the LGBTQ+ community.”

Ryan Weydandt

“Since we launched the Alliance in October,” Weyandt continued, “Keller Williams has been well-represented in our membership base and we are looking forward to expanding awareness within the organization.”

The Alliance was one of two groups that formed out of turmoil within the National Association of Gay and Lesbian Real Estate Professionals (NAGLREP). The turmoil began when NAGLREP members raised questions about founder Jeff Berger’s social media posts. Eventually, numerous local NAGLREP leaders resigned and set out on their own with new industry organizations that aimed to advocate for LGBT real estate professionals and consumers.

Since launching and accepting memberships in October, the Alliance has struck up a number of partnerships. Early on, for example, the organization teamed up with Engel & Völkers and the National Fair Housing Alliance. Shortly after that, it also partnered with Realogy.

In January, the Alliance additionally revealed that it had struck up a partnership with Ohio Realtors, a trade group that has more than 35,000 members in the midwestern state.

Today, the Alliance describes itself as “an inclusive member-based organization” that is “dedicated to enhancing the professional lives of its members while providing consumers with the proper resources to assist in buying, selling and enjoying their home.”

