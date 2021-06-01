With the new partnership, RE/MAX agents will have access to LGBTQ-focused training about fair housing, diversity and inclusion.

The LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance has kicked off Pride Month with its thirteenth corporate partner, according to an announcement on Tuesday. RE/MAX is the latest franchisor to partner with the Alliance to provide training, resources, and networking opportunities for its agents who are interested in learning more about fair housing, diversity and inclusion for LGBTQ+ consumers and professionals.

“The RE/MAX sponsorship of the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance is an important step in our continued work to end discrimination in the real estate process,” RE/MAX Industry Relations and Global Growth and Development Senior Vice President Mike Reagan said in a prepared statement. “RE/MAX celebrates the diversity to be found in our global network of nearly 140,000 real estate agents and is committed to serving as an advocate for both LGBTQ+ agents and consumers.”

In addition to the education aspect, RE/MAX leadership will attend the Alliance’s first national conference in September. RE/MAX told Inman they’re also supporting agents who are seeking leadership roles within the organization, which is currently active in 30 states.

“Our agents are taking on leadership roles at LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance chapters across the country,” a RE/MAX spokesperson told Inman. “Amy Ruzick, the team leader of the No Place Like Home Team with RE/MAX Results in Minneapolis, is president of the Minneapolis Chapter.”

“Local chapter events provide agents an opportunity to meet and work with fellow agents committed to equality in the real estate process,” they added.

In honor of Pride and National Homeownership Month, the Alliance launched “The LGBTQ+ Community’s Journey to Homeownership,” a new multi-part course about the history of housing equality in the LGBTQ+ community, starting from the 1970s to today. The course features advice from real estate professionals, explainers from housing advocates, and first-person stories from LGBTQ+ homeowners who’ve struggled to claim their part of the American Dream.

The Alliance also released its first comprehensive report about LGBTQ+ housing equality and discrimination in May.

“As we enter Pride Month, we are thrilled to welcome RE/MAX, one of the most recognizable brands in the real estate industry,” LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance CEO Ryan Weyandt said. “While our community has made great strides since the 1969 Stonewall Riots launched the modern LGBTQ+ movement, we continue to fight to eliminate housing discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity at the federal level and in 27 states.”

“We’re proud to add RE/MAX as another incredibly powerful voice to help The Alliance in our advocacy efforts, including helping increase LGBTQ+ homeownership rates and welcoming those in the community who want a real estate career,” he added.

The LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance was formed in July 2020 after the fallout between the National Association of Gay and Lesbian Real Estate Professionals (NAGLREP) members and founder Jeff Berger. Since October 2020, the Alliance has announced 12 partnerships with real estate powerhouses such as Realogy, Engel & Völkers, Ohio Realtors and the National Association of Realtors to advocate for fair housing, diversity and inclusion for LGBTQ+ consumers and professionals.

