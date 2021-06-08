Market Leader, owned by technology company Constellation1, has added Facebook leads to its feature list. The new feature provides users with fully managed, hands-off marketing campaigns.

The new feature provides users with fully managed, hands-off marketing campaigns. Listing and branding advertisements will leverage the full extent of Facebook’s targeted ad platform while allowing agents the peace of mind of knowing their personal brand and sellers’ homes are reaching engaged audiences.

Market Leader’s advertising team has decades of experience running high volumes of ads across multiple platforms, according to the release.

“Facebook Leads is another way for us to help our customers grow their sphere and capture leads, while removing the challenges that traditionally accompany Facebook advertising,” Robert Vickers, general manager of Market Leader, said in the press release. “We’re excited to provide our customers the benefits of social media advertising, without having to navigate the complexities of managing an additional platform or optimizing campaigns.”

The service can also be used by those customers who don’t have Facebook accounts. All customers remain in control of their budget, timelines and content, which will include collateral on buying and selling developed in conjunction with local, top-producing agents, the release stated.

With one of the largest IDX footprints across North America, Market Leader uses existing MLS integrations to automatically create and adjust ads for both active and recently sold listings.

Market Leader recently revamped its CRM offerings. The new version emphasizes lead nurture and management, which overlaps with its integration of third-party lead sources, such as Facebook. The CRM appeals to brokerages, teams and individual agents.

Facebook continues to be a popular source of leads for the industry. In 2018, the social media giant faced legal troubles from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development over the ability of advertisers to easily steer campaign content according to protected class, a clear violation of the Fair Housing Act.

