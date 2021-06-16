Craig Robinson, a board member of investing startup Roofstock, believes work is fundamentally changing, and that represents an opportunity for real estate professionals.

Day 2 of Inman Connect is underway with an all-star lineup, including Opendoor’s Eric Wu, Keller Williams’ Wendy Papasan, and many more. Register now to watch the rest of the day today and tomorrow live, and catch up on what you missed on-demand.

After more than a year of coronavirus isolation and remote living for many people, Craig Robinson believes the nature of work is fundamentally changing — and that change will have big implications for real estate.

Robinson is a former executive of WeWork who now sits on the board of directors of Roofstock, a startup that focuses on real estate investing. And he made the argument that work was fundamentally evolving during a Wednesday session of Inman Connect titled “How will we work now.” The takeaway from the session was that uniquely at this moment, the employment landscape is shifting so that people are looking for happiness in their jobs.

“Work is having to be in service to this new operating principle,” Robinson said, adding a moment later that “now the focus is shifting to fulfillment.”

Craig Robinson at Inman Connect Now. Credit: Inman

Robinson went on to say that research suggests people cannot be fulfilled in their lives if they aren’t fulfilled in their jobs. And there are three things that allow people to feel fulfilled at work: Working at a place where they have a sense of belonging, doing something that gives them a sense of meaning, and being a part of an organization where they can grow.

As workers strive for those features in their jobs, the workplace itself will also have to change, Robinson argued, with people working from offices, homes, coffee shops, and an array of other locations or “nodes.”

“I envision the future, at least from a real estate perspective, as one where there’s an ecosystem of places and spaces to work,” he added.

Robinson was effectively describing a kind of hybrid environment where workers have more flexibility to do tasks in the spaces that best suit them. And the result of such an environment will be that employers, office managers and commercial real estate professionals will have to figure out how to provide more and different kinds of work spaces.

Craig Robinson, left, and moderator Clelia Peters at Inman Connect Now. Credit: Inman

All of this also has significant implications for residential real estate right now. Robinson — who recently relocated from New York City to Atlanta himself — said he doesn’t see a massive migration to the South or Southwest in the future. But workers will be looking for cities where they feel accepted, and where their technology needs are being met. Real estate professionals who recognize that “people are looking for connectivity,” and who can serve that need, will consequently have an opportunity.

Robinson ultimately concluded that the present moment is a significant one for residential real estate, and that the way homes are designed and function is going to evolve along with the changing nature of work.

“I just think,” he added, “that this is an amazing and exciting time.”

Email Jim Dalrymple II

technology
Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Inman Connect is LIVE today! Join us and thousands of your peers from wherever you are.Register Now×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription