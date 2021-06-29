Planitar, a technology startup that offers 3D tours, announced Tuesday that it has hired a new director of marketing.

Yara Al Guindy

Yara Al Guindy will join the company after working as a senior marketing manager at healthcare technology firm Morneau Shepell. In a statement, Planitar said that Al Guindy has a total of 10 years of leadership experience and will now oversee the real estate startup’s in-house marketing team.

Al Guindy herself said in the statement that she was excited to join Planitar and to lead a team of “bright and talented professionals with a strong purpose.”

“My goal is to build a marketing engine to drive value to our customers as well as drive our business growth,” she added.

Al Guindy began work at the company on Tuesday.

Planitar is best known for making the iGUIDE, which it described in the statement as a “proprietary camera system and software platform for connecting people with essential property information.” The system specifically creates home tours that juxtapose viewers with a highly detailed interactive 3D floor plan. In 2017, Planitar also began offering virtual realty tours, and last year it teamed up with home space planning company Floorplanner.

Planitar was founded in 2013 and is based in Ontario, Canada.

Michael Vervena

In Planitar’s statement, Michael Vervena — the company’s vice president of marketing and sales — said, “Al Guindy brings the type of charisma, knowledge, and experience we’ve been looking for.”

“I know that with Yara joining us,” Vervena added, “we are backed with a passionate professional who’s able to create value for our customers as well as drive results for the business.”

technology
